Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.57

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 686126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $438,924.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,021,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,174,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $332,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $438,924.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,237,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,631,581 over the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

