Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,760,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 17,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $85.39. 6,049,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,739. The company has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.