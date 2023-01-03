Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,760,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 17,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $85.39. 6,049,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,739. The company has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Further Reading
