Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Update

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.7 %

GIL traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,454. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $2,841,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 946,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2,861,300.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.