Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$25.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE GEI opened at C$23.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 107.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total transaction of C$142,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,840.49.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

