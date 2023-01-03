GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) were down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 3,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 218,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GPRK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

GeoPark Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.44.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $103,029,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the third quarter valued at $127,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in GeoPark by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in GeoPark by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GeoPark by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 137,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

