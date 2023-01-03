Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 119,760 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,760 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.68. 33,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,248. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.