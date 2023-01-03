Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases Shares of 442,794 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 442,794 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,000. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

