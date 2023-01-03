Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

STIP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,525. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.