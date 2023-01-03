Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 340,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.51. 354,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,286,803. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

