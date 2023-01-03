Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,639 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 139,359 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.42. 39,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,717. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24.

