Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 355 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $139.77. The stock had a trading volume of 51,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

