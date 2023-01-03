Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 12,536 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $97.51. 113,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,462. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

