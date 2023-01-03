G999 (G999) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $6,738.30 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00067883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023243 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003782 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

