Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.05

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.