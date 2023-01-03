Function X (FX) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Function X has a total market cap of $64.69 million and $342,909.60 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00462946 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.32 or 0.02230222 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.15 or 0.29623826 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Buying and Selling Function X
