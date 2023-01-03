Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $22.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $582,843.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,501,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,060,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,268,896 shares of company stock worth $12,380,149. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $378.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,000.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.55%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

