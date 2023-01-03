FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Down 17.4% in December

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FRP Stock Down 1.2 %

FRPH stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,625. The company has a market capitalization of $509.25 million, a PE ratio of 414.34 and a beta of 0.59. FRP has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $82,256.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $64,836.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $82,256.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $57,731.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $64,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,461 shares of company stock worth $203,360 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FRP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in FRP in the second quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 966,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,548,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,427,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the third quarter worth $446,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.