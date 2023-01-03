Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Down 2.8%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 19,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,842,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.
FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its holdings in Frontline by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
