Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Down 2.8%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 19,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,842,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Frontline Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its holdings in Frontline by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

