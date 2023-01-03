Frontier (FRONT) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and $3.67 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00464440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.02235002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.38 or 0.29719392 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

