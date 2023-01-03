Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.16.

Shares of FMS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,318. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after buying an additional 236,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at $16,738,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

