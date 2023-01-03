Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.16.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FMS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,318. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after buying an additional 236,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at $16,738,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.