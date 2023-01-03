Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €17.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €17.10 ($18.19) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 43.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.6 %

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.17 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €30.40 ($32.34). The stock had a trading volume of 286,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 12-month high of €63.60 ($67.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

