Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.69.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 278,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

