Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 11,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. 4,647,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

