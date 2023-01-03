Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Down 16.3% in December

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Forte Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 67,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.