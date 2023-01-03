Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 71,998 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 71,998 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $55,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 13,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.32. 22,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,153,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.85. The firm has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

