Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $62,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

AVGO traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.63. 11,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,335. The stock has a market cap of $233.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.27.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.