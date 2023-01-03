Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 3,536 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $51,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.62. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.