Fort Henry Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,311. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

