FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading Down 0.9%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.34 and last traded at $60.34. Approximately 616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

