FlatQube (QUBE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.00 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00006417 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $16.00 million and $3,530.85 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.06261485 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,306.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

