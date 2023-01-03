First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 190,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 237,291 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 116.5% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 275,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 110,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

