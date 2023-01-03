Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.34. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

