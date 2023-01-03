Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.10 and its 200 day moving average is $134.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

