Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned 0.68% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $13,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

