Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires 5,196 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank First were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank First in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank First by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank First by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFC stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.36. Bank First Co. has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.93.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 34.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

