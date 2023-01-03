Filecoin Market Cap Hits $1.10 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $115.51 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00018309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Filecoin

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”



