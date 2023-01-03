Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 8,456 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $57,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after acquiring an additional 764,160 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after purchasing an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.