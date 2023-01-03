Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $54,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.16.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.