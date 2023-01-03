Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 12,447 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $47,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $156.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

