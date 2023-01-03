Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,201,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,643 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $79,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38.

