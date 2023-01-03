Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 3,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 255,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
EXAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
