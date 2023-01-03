Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 3,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 255,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

About Exscientia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.