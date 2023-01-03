Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

OTCMKTS EIFZF remained flat at $36.48 during trading on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38.

EIFZF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

