Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $46.86 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Everdome has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $46.86 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

