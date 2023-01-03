Euro Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.12 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00006347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a market cap of $26.34 million and $1.12 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00463614 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02252971 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.30 or 0.29666560 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 24,905,662 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

