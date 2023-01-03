Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Up 3.6 %

ENZ stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 26.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.65%.

In other Enzo Biochem news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 12.6% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

