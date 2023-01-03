Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 186,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Enservco Stock Up 3.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.63. 1,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.54. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $8.76.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.20%.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.
