Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 186,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Enservco Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.63. 1,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.54. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $8.76.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.20%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.