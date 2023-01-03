ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Trading Down 1.2%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.16 and last traded at $55.62. Approximately 19,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 32,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38.

ENN Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.2495 per share. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

