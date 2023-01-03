EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 544,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESMT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

EngageSmart Trading Down 0.1 %

ESMT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. 14,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,781. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 220.03 and a beta of 0.43. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. On average, analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 852,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after acquiring an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

