Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 269,880 shares.The stock last traded at $11.11 and had previously closed at $9.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enfusion to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Enfusion Stock Up 12.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Insider Activity at Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 213.18%. The business had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. Analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the third quarter worth about $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the third quarter worth about $116,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Enfusion by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enfusion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 115,925 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

