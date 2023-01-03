Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,400 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. 76,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,962. The firm has a market cap of $951.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Further Reading

