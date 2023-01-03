Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,400 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
